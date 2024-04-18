Belgium expresses concern over escalating violence in West Bank

Belgium on Thursday expressed concerned over rising violence in the West Bank, underlining its opposition to illegal Israeli settlements there.

Condemning the recent killing of an Israeli teenager and the "extreme (Israeli) settler violence" against dozens of Palestinian communities in the West Bank, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said on X: "Attacks against civilians must stop and their perpetrators must be brought to justice in accordance with international law."

It added: "Belgium continues to condemn illegal settlements which are an obstacle to sustainable peace."

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank amid an ongoing Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 33,000 dead since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 468 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.