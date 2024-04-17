‘Significant escalation not in anyone’s interest,’ British premier tells Israel

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday told the House of Commons that he spoke over the phone with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and urged him to exercise restraint in the wake of Iran's weekend attack on Israel.

"I was pleased to speak with Prime Minister Netanyahu who thanked the UK for their support of Israel's security. Over the weekend. We also discussed the situation and how Iran is isolated on the world stage.

"And also I made the point to him that significant escalation is not in anyone's interest and it's a time for calm heads to prevail," Sunak told the chamber.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies-the U.S., France and the UK.

In the 30-minute telephone call, the prime minister said, he also reiterated the UK's concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called on Israel to deliver its commitments to allow more aid into the strip.

The comments came as Foreign Secretary David Cameron was having talks with his interlocutors in Israel.

Responding to questions by the parliamentarians, David Rutley, the parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said Israel should allow 500 aid trucks to enter into Gaza each day and the Ashdod Port should be open for aid deliveries as the "humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire."

Rutley said the UK wants to see the aid operating environment within Gaza improved, so the aid can get distributed safely and effectively.

"Israel must ensure the UN has the access, equipment and staff it needs to do this. We were horrified by the attack on the World Central Kitchen convoy, which killed seven aid workers including three very dedicated British nationals.

"Israel must do more to protect aid workers including guaranteed deconfliction for aid convoys and other humanitarian work to ensure they can operate safely," Rutley added.