JORDANS KING DISCUSSES GAZA, REGIONAL TENSIONS WITH BAHRAINI COUNTERPART

Jordan's King Abdullah II and his Bahraini counterpart Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa discussed on Wednesday bilateral relations, the conflict in Gaza and regional tensions, the Jordanian Royal Court said.

King Abdullah II convened with the Bahraini king during the latter's visit to the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

The two urged the UN Security Council to implement a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion have killed more than 33,000 people, stressing the need for immediate action to protect civilians and provide humanitarian aid to the region.

They opposed Israeli army's plan to invade the southern Gazan city of Rafah, reaffirming their opposition to any plans to expel Palestinians from their land.

Both the rulers also highlighted the need to respect the current status of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They called for a reduction in Middle East tensions, which escalated after Iran's rocket and missile attacks on Israel over the weekend, in response to an April 1 strike on its embassy in Damascus that killed several military commanders.

Both emphasized the significance of maintaining coordination among Arab countries for fair and comprehensive solution to regional conflicts.