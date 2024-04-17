Israel intensifies airstrikes in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attack

The Israeli army intensified attacks in southern Lebanon on Wednesday following a Hezbollah missile strike that injured at least 18 people in northern Israel.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the border town of Naqoura and a tank shell targeted another house in Dahiya al-Tahta in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Warplanes also carried out airstrikes in the towns of Naqoura, Tayr Harfa, Yarin and Ayta al-Shaab. Fighter jets also struck the outskirts of the border towns of Alma al-Shaab and Dahieh with white phosphorus shells, the broadcaster said.

There were no available reports yet of casualties or damage.

The Israeli army, for its part, said several projectiles struck a community center in the border town of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel with its forces responding to the source of fire.

A military statement said fighter jets also struck a building where Hezbollah operatives had gathered in Ayta al-Shaab town in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said its attack on Arab al-Aramshe was a response to the killing of three of its members, including two commanders, in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Tension has escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 33,900 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

At least 275 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since then, according to Lebanese media.