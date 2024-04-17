4 killed as Israeli jets strike school sheltering displaced Gazans

At least four Palestinians, including two children, were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people west of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

Several other people were injured in the attack in the Shati refugee camp, the sources told Anadolu.

The strike has caused extensive damage in the school, where thousands of Palestinians have sheltered, eyewitnesses said.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

More than 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 76,600 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







