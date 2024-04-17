13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on gathering in northern Gaza City

13 Palestinians on Wednesday were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a gathering of Palestinians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that others were also injured in the Israeli airstrike, which took place in the Al-Jisr area in Sheikh Radwan.

An Israeli drone at least fired one missile on the Palestinians who were gathering to have internet services, they added.

The Palestinian health authorities are yet to comment on the incident and to officially announce the number of casualties.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 33,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 76,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















