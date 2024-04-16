JORDAN SAYS IT WONT BE BATTLEFIELD FOR ISRAEL, IRAN

Jordan says it won't be 'battlefield' for Israel, Iran

Jordan's King Abdullah said Tuesday that his country will not be a battlefield for Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two regional foes after a large aerial attack by Tehran over the weekend.

"Jordan's security and sovereignty are above all considerations," Abdullah said during a meeting in Mafraq, north of the capital Amman.

"Jordan will not be a battlefield for any party," he added in statements cited by the royal court.

Jordan intercepted drones and missiles launched by Iran toward Israel on Saturday, with the country's military vowing to confront any attempt to expose Jordan's security.

Iran said the weekend attack was in response to an April 1 strike on its consulate in Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.

Israel has vowed to respond to the Iranian attack.

Early on Tuesday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Amman will intercept any Israeli drones which violate the country's airspace.

Jordan "will not be a battlefield for any conflict in the region," he added during a news conference in Berlin with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.













