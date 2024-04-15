ISRAEL HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO RESPOND TO IRANS ATTACK, DEFENSE MINISTER TELLS US COUNTERPART

Israel has no choice but to respond to Iran's attack, defense minister tells US counterpart

Israel has no choice but to respond to the weekend's Iranian attack, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Monday.

The news was reported by the Israeli news portal Walla, without providing any further details.

Israel's War Cabinet held a meeting on Monday to discuss Israel's response to Iran's drone and missile attack against Israel on Saturday.

According to Israeli Channel 12, several options were discussed during the meeting, with each of them being a "painful" retaliatory response against Iran but without sparking a regional war.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.