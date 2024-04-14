Western countries condemn Iran for attacks on Israel

Iranians celebrate on a street, after the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Western countries on late Saturday condemned Iran for its retaliatory attack against Israel.

Iran has launched dozens of drones towards Israel, in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria which killed senior military commanders.

"Iran has once again demonstrated that its intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

He reiterated that London's persistence to stand up for Tel Aviv's security "that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq."

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said "France condemns in the strongest terms the attack launched by Iran against Israel."

Accusing Iran of taking the risk of a military escalation, he added: "France reaffirms its attachment to Israel's security and assures it of its solidarity."

"Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed," Sejourne concluded.

Germany "strongly condemned" Iran's attack and urged Tehran to immediately end its military action.

"We strongly condemn the ongoing attack, which has the potential to plunge an entire region into chaos," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on X. "Iran and its proxies must stop this immediately. Our entire solidarity goes out to Israel in these hours."

Italy also expressed its concern over Iran's attacks on Israel. "We are following with attention and concern what is happening in the Middle East," said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on X.

Tajani said he maintains ongoing communication with the Italian embassies both in Tel Aviv and Tehran.

"Having consulted the prime minister and the defense minister, the government is ready to manage any type of scenario," he said.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, for his part, called the situation after the recent development "very worrying."

"Earlier today the Netherlands and other countries told Iran loud and clear to refrain from attacking Israel," Rutte said, adding that the Netherlands "strongly condemns" Iran's attacks on Israel.

"Further escalation must be avoided," he urged.

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen condemned the development.

"I urge everyone to show restraint and deescalate the situation," he said. "Iran's destabilising role in the Middle East is unacceptable - and so is this attack."

The EU joined condemnation messages as its foreign policy chief said any Iranian attack on Israel would be "unacceptable."

"The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel," said Josep Borrell. "This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security."

His remarks were followed by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council.

"Everything must be done to prevent further regional escalation," Michel said and urged: "More bloodshed must be avoided."























