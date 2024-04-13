Israel calls to sanction Iran following ship seizure

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged on Saturday the European Union and the international community to impose sanctions on Iran after it seized a cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have seized a Portuguese civilian cargo ship, belonging to an EU member, claiming Israeli ownership," Katz wrote on X.

"The Ayatollah regime of Ali Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas' crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law," he added.

"I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now," the Israeli minister stressed.

Katz's remarks are Tel Aviv's first official comment following Iran's seizure of the ship, which the Israeli Army Radio said is "partially" owned by Israel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed seizing a container ship belonging to an Israeli businessman near the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the arch-foes.

The ship named MSC Aries was seized by the marine unit of the IRGC in a special heliborne operation, state-run news agency IRNA said.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region and speculation about Iran's imminent military strike against Iran in response to an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

At least 13 people were killed in the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, including seven Iranian military advisors, which Iranian authorities blamed on Israel.

Among those killed included Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy Gen. Hadi Haj Rahemi.

After the attack, top Iranian and military leaders warned of a "decisive response," with some speculating on Friday that the retaliatory strike would come in less than 48 hours.

