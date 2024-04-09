'We have lost our moral compass on Gaza': UN deputy chief

A boy stands by the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 9, 2024. (AFP Photo)

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed expressed deep concern Tuesday for the moral dilemma surrounding the Gaza Strip.

"I will say that for me of great concern is that we have lost our moral compass on Gaza," she said.

Mohammed stressed at a news conference the need for collective action by the international community to address the ongoing crisis as she underscored the urgency of the situation,

"We're late. There are 1,000s of children that continue to lose their lives, that live amputated. There are hundreds we are waiting to come home hostages," she said.

Mohammed pointed out that within the framework of sustainable development goals, "a generation" has been lost in Gaza.

She said merely rebuilding infrastructure will not solve the problems in Gaza, where fundamental rights are denied.

"It is more than just rebuilding infrastructure. In fact, these are people, these histories these are communities, these are lives of generations," she said.