Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Israeli forces trade fire

Clashes between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel continued on Friday at the southern Lebanese border.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its members targeted "spy equipment in the Zarit barracks with appropriate weapons."

"The Israeli enemy's military aircraft on Friday conducted an airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Ayta al-Shaab," the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

It also said the Israeli army hit a "previously targeted house in the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Zebqine."

On Thursday, the Israeli army hit the town of Kafr Hamam, wounding seven civilians, completely destroying a house and causing direct damage to neighboring homes, according to the agency.

The Israeli army said it targeted Hezbollah sites in the southern Lebanese towns.

Tension has flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.