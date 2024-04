Nasrallah: Hezbollah has not yet used 'main' weapons against Israel

The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement warned Friday his group had not yet used its main weapons in nearly six months of cross-border exchanges with Israel since the Gaza war began.

"We have not employed our main weapons yet, nor have we used our main forces," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking Quds (Jerusalem) Day -- an annual day of pro-Palestinian rallies held by Iran and its allies.