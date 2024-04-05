Israeli official plays down retaliation threat from Iran

Rescue workers search in the rubble of a building annexed to the Iranian embassy a day after an air strike in Damascus on April 2, 2024. (AFP Photo)

An Israeli official on Thursday played down the threat of retaliation from Iran, saying there is no real prospect of a wide-scale escalation after an airstrike targeted the Iranian Consulate building in Damascus on Monday.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN quoted the Israeli official, without mentioning his name, as saying they are prepared for a retaliatory response over the Damascus airstrike, but it won't lead to a wider escalation.

KAN noted that the Israeli air defense platforms, intelligence and government offices across Israel are on high alert.

On Wednesday, Israeli media said the military authorities are considering reopening public shelters in Tel Aviv as a precaution against a possible Iranian attack.

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of two of its generals along with five military advisers in an airstrike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday.



















