Israeli attacks continue in Gaza despite UN cease-fire resolution

Young Palestinian children sit ona wheelchair in the corridor at the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Israel continued to pound targets in Gaza on Wednesday in defiance of a UN cease-fire resolution, with the latest attacks leaving three people dead.

Israeli warplanes killed one person and injured several others in an airstrike on the Nemruti family's house in the central Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Another airstrike near Nasser Medical Center in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip left one dead and several injured.

One person was also killed in the Zeitoun neighborhood of eastern Gaza when Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Kuwait Junction.

The Sabit family's house in Zawaydah District was also targeted in an airstrike, leaving several people injured.

Israeli forces also targeted civilian residential areas in the Al-Zahra neighborhood and Khan Younis in central Gaza.

On Oct. 7, 2023, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, launched a comprehensive attack on Israel, citing ongoing violations against Palestinians and sacred sites, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Oct. 7, Israel reported that 1,200 Israelis were killed and 5,132 were injured in the attack.

Since Oct. 7, Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 32,975 Palestinians, including 14,500 children and 9,560 women.

Thousands are still reportedly under the rubble, while civilian infrastructure is being destroyed by targeting hospitals and educational institutions where people are taking shelter.

The Israeli army has reported 600 casualties since its initial attacks on the Gaza Strip began on Oct. 7, with 256 of them occurring during the ground operation.

During the "humanitarian pause" in the conflict for four days starting on Nov. 24, which was extended for another three days, 81 Israeli and 240 Palestinian prisoners were mutually released.

Israel has continued to detain and imprison thousands of Palestinians, however,

Since Oct. 7, 456 Palestinians have also been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Since last October, ongoing clashes between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Hezbollah group have resulted in the deaths of 261 Hezbollah members, 53 Lebanese civilians, 12 Amal Movement members, 13 Hamas members, 14 Islamic Jihad members, seven Israeli civilians and 11 soldiers, according to the latest data.





















