U.S., Israeli officials meeting virtually to discuss Rafah operation: White House

Kites fly in Rafah as a smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 29, 2024. (AFP Photo)

U.S. and Israeli officials are meeting virtually on Monday to discuss Israeli plans for a military operation in Rafah, the White House said.

During a press conference, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the talks, which were initially planned in person before the U.S. abstained from a UN Security Council resolution that called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The officials will also discuss "the next step we have been hearing that the Israeli government wants to take" on Rafah, said the spokeswoman.

"We've been very clear about our concerns about a military operation into Rafah," she said.

Today's talks are being led by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the spokesperson added.