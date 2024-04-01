Looking forward to working together on reforms that would bring Türkiye ‘closer to EU’: Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (EPA File Photo)

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday said that the bloc is looking forward to working together on reforms that would bring Türkiye "closer to the EU."

"The holding of the municipal elections in a calm & professional manner honours Türkiye & shows the citizens' commitment to local democracy," Josep Borrell said on X.

"Fundamental rights & democracy are at the core of our relations: looking forward to working together on reforms bringing Türkiye closer to the EU," he added.

Türkiye held local elections on Sunday, with the main opposition CHP securing a close lead over the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, according to unofficial results.

With nearly all ballot boxes opened across the country, the CHP leads with 37.76% of votes, followed by the AK Party with 35.48%.

Candidates from a total of 34 political parties competed in the elections, with over 206,000 polling stations set up across the country.