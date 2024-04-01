Malta vows Gaza cease-fire push as UN Security Council president

Assuming the presidency of the UN Security Council for April, Malta on Monday pledged to prioritize the implementation of a crucial resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Malta's UN envoy Vanessa Frazier, at a press briefing, commented on Israeli raid on Al-Shifa hospital and stressed that hospitals should not be a target as per international law.

Noting that Malta will prioritize the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip for the Islamic month of Ramadan, Frazier said Malta will exert pressure for the implementation of the resolution as the council's term president.

Recalling that the responsibilities of the council members are determined by the UN charter, Frazier said all members have the duty to preserve international peace and security.

She pointed out that achieving a cease-fire in Gaza is the first step within this framework, emphasizing the binding nature of the resolution adopted in the Security Council.

'CLOSURE OF AL JAZEERA'



Asked about the Israeli Knesset's approval of legislation allowing the closure of Al Jazeera television, Frazier stressed that it is contrary to law and freedom of the press.

"I'm almost at a loss for words. I don't even know what to say really. It's not acceptable," she said. "We already think that it is a very difficult situation for press. Press is not allowed to report in Gaza. The press has not been protected. Gaza has been targeted, has suffered many casualties which is absolutely unacceptable because it does violate international law and is a crime."

Responding to Anadolu's question on 14-day Israeli raid on Al-Shifa hospital, Frazier said the council's president has an obligation to address any issue that threatens international peace and security.

She noted that once an official report regarding the Israeli raid is obtained, the matter will be addressed within the Council.

Frazier highlighted that Malta has always opposed attacks on civilian infrastructure. She noted that while Israel has the right to self-defense, it should be conducted in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law.

"We stated in our national statements in the Council that the white flag and the blue flag, the protection that provides to whoever seeks its protection must be upheld," she stressed.

Adding that the Al-Shifa hospital is one of those site that needs to be protected, Frazier said "it (Al-Shifa) is a hospital there is international law which covers this very clearly and it should not be attacked."

She further noted that Israel claims there are Hamas members in hospitals, but this has not been proven, emphasizing that Israel must respect international law and the principle of proportionality.

Earlier on Monday, Israel announced that it has withdrawn from Gaza Strip's largest health complex, Al-Shifa Hospital, and its surroundings after its two-week long raids there which had begun on March 18.

According to eyewitnesses speaking to Anadolu, the Israeli army withdrew from inside the Al-Shifa Hospital and the surrounding areas west of Gaza City, leaving scores of casualties and extensive destruction in the hospital and its vicinity.

Israeli forces also burned the buildings of the kidney and maternity wards, mortuary refrigerators, and cancer and burn facilities, and destroyed the outpatient clinic building, according to the witnesses.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the hospital is now completely out of service and the army destroyed all medical equipment in the complex, operation rooms, and intensive care units.

The hospital was previously raided Nov. 16 after it was besieged for one week when its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment and the power generator were destroyed.