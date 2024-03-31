West Bank churches celebrate muted Easter amid Gaza war

Palestinian Christians celebrate Easter Sunday Mass at the Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza City, on March 31, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Palestinian Christians observed a muted Easter celebration in the occupied West Bank on Sunday amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Mass was held at the Church of Saint Catherine for Roman Catholics in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Similar Easter services were held at other churches in the towns of Beit Sahour and Beit Jala.

Christian residents of the West Bank were unable to freely access occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate Easter amid Israeli restrictions on movement, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 455 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 32,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since last October.





















