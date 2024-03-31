Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills four, wounds 17: WHO

A view of destroyed shelter tents following an Israeli air strike near Al Aqsa hospital, in Deir Al Balah town in southern Gaza Strip, 31 March 2024. (EPA Photo)

An Israeli airstrike on Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza killed four people and wounded another 17, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The strike was witnessed by a World Health Organization team at the hospital to assess needs and to collect incubators for the north of Gaza, he wrote, adding: "WHO staff are all accounted for."

Tedros renewed his appeal for patients, health professionals and aid workers to be protected during the conflict, and for attacks on hospitals to stop.

"A WHO team was on a humanitarian mission at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, when a tent camp inside the hospital compound was hit by an Israeli airstrike today," he wrote.

"We again call for protection of patients, health personnel and humanitarian missions," he added.

"The ongoing attacks and militarisation of hospitals must stop. International humanitarian law must be respected."

Tedros urged all parties to the conflict to comply with the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.























