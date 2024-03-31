Israel arrests 25 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained 25 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

The arrests took place in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem, Jenin, Tubas and Qalqilya, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

"Six women were among the detainees, who were later released," the statement said.

The new arrests brought to 7,895 Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 455 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 32,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since last October.









