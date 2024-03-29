10 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone attack on sports club in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed Friday in an Israeli drone attack targeting a sports club in Gaza City.

"Ten Palestinian citizens were killed and 30 others sustained injuries in an Israeli shelling that targeted the premises of the Al-Shujaiya Sports Club, located east of Gaza City," the official Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.

In a separate attack, at least five Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Gaza Industrial Zone, east of the Gaza City.

Israeli forces also bombed with artillery the southwestern areas of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, the agency added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, besides causing mass destruction, displacement, and conditions of famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

In a Thursday order, the ICJ called on Israel to take measures "without delay" to ensure "the unhindered provision" of basic services and humanitarian assistance, including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies. The world court said, "Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in."

















