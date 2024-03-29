Israel signals expanded campaign against Hezbollah following strikes in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted on Friday at Israel's purported overnight airstrike in Syria, affirming the military's intention to expand the campaign against Hezbollah and increase the rate of attacks in the north.

Speaking after an evaluation at the army Northern Command in Safed, Gallant asserted, "Israel is transitioning from defense to pursuit of Hezbollah; we will reach wherever the organization operates, in Beirut, Damascus, and beyond," the Times of Israeli cited him as saying.

In recent developments, a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, while five other Hezbollah operatives were reportedly among the 38 casualties in alleged Israeli airstrikes in Aleppo, Syria.

"Hezbollah bears responsibility for the significant damage in Lebanon, and Hassan Nasrallah himself is directly responsible for the numerous casualties within the Hezbollah ranks. Over 320 terrorists have been neutralized, and we will demand retribution for any aggression originating from Lebanon," Gallant declared.

Asserting Israel's readiness to act wherever necessary, Gallant said: "Wherever we need to act, we will act."

Tension has flared between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel along the shared border since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas, triggering the war in Gaza.

More than 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, including at least 247 Hezbollah fighters, since clashes erupted in October.

Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures.

The current escalation is said to be the deadliest since the 2006 Lebanon War.