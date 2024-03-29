Turkish communications director reaffirms support for Palestinian people

Türkiye stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people, backing their rightful cause, the country's communications director reaffirmed on Friday.

"Throughout history, as a nation that has defended justice and peace worldwide, we are with the Palestinian people, behind them, and supporters of their just causes," Fahrettin Altun said at an exhibition of letters written by prisoners of war and entrusted to the Turkish Red Crescent.

Altun said the aim of the exhibition, organized by the Communications Directorate in Istanbul, is to raise awareness about the harsh realities of war and captivity, shedding light on the sacrifices made by prisoners for their homeland.

The 25,000 letters written by First World War prisoners reveal their hopes, longings, and struggles during the darkness of war and captivity, honoring their memory with respect and reverence, he added.

"A tree lives with its roots, a human with their ancestors," he said, emphasizing that each letter was a testament left for the present from the past.

Palestine an 'inseparable part of our history'

Altun also stressed the deep-rooted connection between Türkiye's progress and its dedication of its ancestors, particularly highlighting its advancements in education, sports, culture, and the arts.

He also underlined Türkiye's historical solidarity with Palestine, condemning Israel's onslaught in Gaza and reaffirming Türkiye's stance on the matter.

"Palestine is an inseparable part of our history, an essential component. Throughout history, as a nation that has defended justice and peace worldwide, today Palestine is a part of us. Therefore, we strongly oppose the attacks and genocide committed by Israel with unprecedented cruelty in Gaza."

The event, titled Century-old Legacies: Red Crescent Prisoner Letters Exhibition, at the Istanbul Galataport Post Office showcases 25,000 letters written by soldiers and civilians captured during World War I.

It also features photographs, cards, and personal belongings from the prisoners, including those who fought in Palestine, then part of the Ottoman Empire, and will remain open for a month.