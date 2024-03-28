Pakistan calls on 'backers' of Israel to end massacre of Palestinians

Pakistan on Thursday called on the "backers" of Israel to bring an end to the massacre of Palestinian people, saying the Israeli war against Gaza continues despite the UN Security Council resolution for a cease-fire.

During a weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch demanded Israel lift the inhuman siege and allow humanitarian assistance to all parts of Gaza.

"It has been three days since the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Palestine. However, the Israeli war on the people of Gaza continues unabated, and the Palestinian people continue to face starvation and genocide," she told reporters in the capital Islamabad.

She urged the international community to redouble efforts for a just and durable solution to the Palestine question.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Palestinian territories since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have since been killed and some 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.