Lebanon files 22 UN complaints against Israel over cross-border attacks

Lebanon has lodged 22 complaints at the United Nations over Israel's attacks and violations since last October, according to the country's foreign ministry on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said the UN complaints "documented Israel's violations of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

The ministry urged the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli attacks and "to curb the Israeli violations of the Lebanese sovereignty."

The complaints included Lebanon's roadmap and vision "on achieving sustainable stability in south Lebanon through the full and complete implementation of Resolution 1701," the ministry said.

Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, Resolution 1701 calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

It calls for Israel to withdraw behind the Blue Line and disarmament of the region between this line and the Litani River in Lebanon and allowing only the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border escalation comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 32,500 Palestinians following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

More than 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, including at least 246 Hezbollah fighters, since the clashes erupted last October. Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures.