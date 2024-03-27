Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank city of Jenin

An Israeli army airstrike on Wednesday killed three Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinians were martyred and four others injured in the (Israeli) occupation aggression on Jenin."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an armed Israeli army drone struck the Al-Damj neighborhood of the Jenin refugee camp while Israeli forces, escorted by bulldozers, raided Jenin, and the adjacent towns of Qabatiya and Burqin, and started to destroy the infrastructure there.

The Israeli army arrested at least three Palestinians from Jenin, and withdrew from the area after nine hours of military operations there, the eyewitnesses added.

Clashes were also reported between the Israeli army and Palestinians in Qabatiya that left at least three Palestinians injured.

The new deaths bring the Palestinian death toll in the West Bank, killed by the Israeli forces and settlers, since Oct. 7 to 453, in addition to over 4,600 others injured.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip-killing over 32,000 people-since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.













