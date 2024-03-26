ZELENSKYY DISMISSES HEAD OF UKRAINES NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENSE COUNCIL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday dismissed Oleksii Danilov from his post as the head of country's National Security and Defense Council.

The decree on Danilov's dismissal was published by the Ukrainian presidency, which later posted another decree appointing Oleksandr Lytvynenko as his replacement.

Lytvynenko was dismissed as head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service in an earlier decree.

No reason was given for the dismissal of Danilov, who took the post back in October 2019, but it does come in the third year of Russia's war on Ukraine, and with Ukrainian forces not doing as well in fighting off Russia than they had hoped.

Last September Zelenskyy fired the nation's defense minister and six deputy defense ministers, likely over the faltering effort to fight off Russian forces.









