Finland condemns Israeli seizure of 800 hectares of land in occupied Palestinian territory

Finland on Tuesday condemned the Israeli seizure of 800 hectares (1,976 acres) of land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

"This runs counter to not only international law but also international efforts to de-escalate," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on X.

"We do not recognize changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by the parties," the ministry added.

According to the news on Israel's state television channel KAN, the Israeli government reportedly seized 800 hectares of land in the Jordan Valley region of the occupied West Bank, claiming it as "state land."

It was stated that the seized land could be used for the construction of illegal Jewish settlements.
















