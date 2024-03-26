2 killed in Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon

Two Lebanese were killed and another injured Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Wardine in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese official news agency.

The Israeli army said Tuesday that warplanes struck deep into Lebanon, targeting a compound in Tel Wardine which includes a Hezbollah runway and several buildings.

Fighter jets also targeted a weapons depot in the Hanin area in southern Lebanon, as well as Hezbollah infrastructure in the Beit Yahoun area, it added.

There has been no comment by Hezbollah on the Israeli army's reports.

The army said earlier that it targeted a Hezbollah military compound deep inside Lebanon in response to the group's targeting the Meron Israeli air traffic control base.

The statements came after Hezbollah targeted the airbase and Israeli military buildings, in response to attacks targeting villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.