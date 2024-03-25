PKK/YPG terror group kidnaps 15-year-old girl in northern Syria

The PKK/YPG terror group abducted a 15-year-old girl in Aleppo province of Syria to recruit her into its armed ranks, local sources said on Monday.

F.A.I. was abducted by the terrorists in Ain al-Arab district, which is under PKK/YPG occupation, Redor al-Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition Independent Kurdish Rabita group, told Anadolu.

The children kidnapped by the terror group are not allowed to communicate with their parents, he said.

The terror group usually takes the children kidnapped or detained to terror camps for armed training.

The terrorist organization also abducted a 14-year-old girl from the Manbij district of Aleppo on March 10 to recruit her into its armed ranks.

The use of children as armed combatants is expressly forbidden under international humanitarian law and is defined as a war crime by the International Criminal Court.

The YPG/PKK recruited more than 1,200 children in 2022, according to a UN report.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.







