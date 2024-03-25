Israeli soldiers assault Palestinian child over T-shirt emblazoned with gun

Israeli forces raided a grocery store in the West Bank city of Hebron and assaulted a child for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a rifle, according to a Palestinian activist on Monday.

A video shared on social media platforms showed Israeli soldiers slapping the child, ripping apart his T-shirt and threatening the store owner.

"Israeli soldiers stormed the store and grilled its owner after the video went viral on social media," Aref Jaber told Anadolu.

He said Israeli forces raided the shop in Hebron's Old City after spotting a child wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a rifle.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

At least 450 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,700 others injured by Israeli fire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where more than 32,200 people have been killed.







