YEMENS HOUTHIS VOW MORE IMPACTFUL STRIKES ON U.S., UK, ISRAELI SHIPS

A view of a cargo vessel hit with anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden on March 6, 2024. (AA)

Yemen's Houthi group vowed late Thursday to carry out more effective strikes on ships linked to the U.S., UK and Israel.

"We have significant plans for the future to carry out strikes that will have a greater impact on the enemy's ships,'' the group's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said in a recorded speech.

Disclosing no specifics of the plans, he added that ''we continue to expand military operations more and more, with many options available to us without hesitation or concern for the threats of the (enemies).''

He pointed to the group's ability to "overcome US and Israeli technologies in surveillance, jamming and interception as a significant victory and development for our military forces."

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.

















