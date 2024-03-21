Israeli military kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians on Wednesday in the Nur Shams refugee camp east of the West Bank city of Tulkarm.

The military bombed an area in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood of the camp using a drone, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

Two Palestinian youths -- Nidal Abu Ubeyd and Iyad Nidal Azmi Kanuh -- lost their lives.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams entered the Nur Shams camp and retrieved the bodies of the two youths from the health center there.

Israeli military vehicles raided the Nur Shams camp overnight, deploying sniper teams and declaring the camp a closed military zone, prohibiting entry and exit.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.






















