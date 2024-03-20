Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza since last Oct. 7 near 32,000

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has jumped to 32,932, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as Israel's deadly onslaught on Gaza entered its 166th day.

The ongoing onslaught has also injured 74,096 Palestinians, it added.

The statement said that in the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed 10 massacres across the Gaza Strip, killing 104 people and injuring 162 others.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.