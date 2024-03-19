Israeli army raids several areas across West Bank, arrests Palestinians

The Israeli army on Tuesday raided several areas across the occupied West Bank and arrested several Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli raids were reported in the cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jenin, Qalqilya, Tulkarem, and in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus city.

During the raids, the Israeli army stormed into Palestinian homes and arrested several Palestinians, including journalist Rola Hasanein who was arrested from her home in Bethlehem.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the raids it carried out into the Palestinian areas.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, nearly 435 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 4,500 others injured.

















