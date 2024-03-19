Biden conveys 'deep concerns' to Israeli premier about possible Rafah offensive

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his concern to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a possible operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, the White House said on Monday.

"The President reiterated his deep concerns about the prospect of Israel conducting a major ground operation in Rafah, where more than one million displaced civilians are currently seeking shelter after fleeing fighting in the north," it said in a statement.

The statement came after Biden and Netanyahu spoke for the first time in more than a month to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Exchanging views on the ongoing hostage swap negotiations in Qatar, Biden stressed the "urgent need to significantly increase" the flow of lifesaving aid reaching those in need throughout Gaza, with special emphasis on the north.

"The President affirmed the need to defeat Hamas in Gaza while also protecting the civilian population and facilitating the safe and unhindered delivery of assistance throughout Gaza," the statement said.

Biden and Netanyahu agreed to have their teams meet soon in Washington to exchange views and discuss alternative approaches for targeting key Hamas elements and securing the Egypt-Gaza border "without a major ground operation" in Rafah, it added.

Separately, Biden said on X said he reiterated the need for an immediate cease-fire as part of a deal to free hostages, "lasting several weeks."

Israel announced plans to conduct what it called a "major activity" in Rafah following the evacuation of Palestinians to the western area of the city. Netanyahu approved plans for the military operation on March 15.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and over 73,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60%of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.