63 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours, death toll climbs to 31,553

At least 63 Palestinians were killed and 112 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Israeli occupation committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 63 martyrs and 112 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement added.

Flouting a provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice, Israel continues to wage its offensive on the Gaza Strip, where at least 31,553 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 73,546 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.