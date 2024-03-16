5 Palestinians killed when Israeli army bombs 7-story building in Gaza

At least five Palestinians were killed when a seven-story building by bombed by the Israeli army in Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defense Unit said in a statement.

"The Israeli army targeted and destroyed a seven-story building on Lebabidi Street in Gaza city," it said.

Others are reportedly trapped under the rubble.

Many residents were injured in the attack, said the statement, adding that civil defense teams are continuing efforts to rescue victims trapped under the rubble.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in which 1,163 people were killed.

At least 31,490 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,439 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















