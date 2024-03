The leader of the Yemen-based Houthi group on Thursday said that his group will prevent Israel-linked ships from even passing through the Indian Ocean toward the Cape of Good Hope.



In a televised speech, Abdulmalik al-Houthi said that his group has so far targeted 73 ships and warships since the start of its operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



He added that 34 members of the group have so far been killed in operations launched in solidarity with the Palestinian people.