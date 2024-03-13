U.S. military conducts 9th humanitarian airdrop into Gaza

The U.S. military carried out its ninth airdrop Wednesday of humanitarian assistance into northern Gaza to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict with Israel.

"The joint operation included two C-130s and one C-17 Globlemaster III U.S. Air Force aircraft, and U.S. Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance supplies," U.S. Central Command, which includes the Mideast region, wrote on X.

The C-17 and C-130s dropped more than 35,712 U.S. meal equivalents and 28,800 bottles of water in northern Gaza, it added.

It was the first time a C-17 was used to deliver aid since airdrops began March 2, it said.

The Defense Department humanitarian airdrops "contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries," it added.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that four U.S. Army vessels left from a military base in the state of Virginia with soldiers and equipment to build a temporary port for humanitarian aid deliveries on Gaza's coast.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said the pier is expected to be fully operational in 60 days, which will be able to facilitate the delivery of up to 2 million meals daily.