Turkish defense chief visits Iraqi border

Türkiye's defense minister on Wednesday visited the country's southeastern border with Iraq, and conducted inspections.

According to the National Defense Ministry, Yaşar Güler went to Sirnak province accompanied by Türkiye's Deputy National Defense Minister Suay Alpay.

Guler went to the 23rd Infantry Division Command and conducted inspections and audits.

The minister got a briefing on the ongoing operations in northern Iraq and gave instructions regarding the activities to be carried out in the region.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













