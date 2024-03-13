Germany says Israel abiding by international law as Gaza death toll surpasses 31,000

A view of the area in the city of Khan Yunis, Gaza where some buildings collapsed or heavily damaged in Israeli airstrikes on October 26, 2023. Civilians tried to save victims of the attacks trapped under rubble. (AA File Photo)

Germany on Wednesday reiterated that Israel is complying with humanitarian law in its war on the Gaza Strip, where the death toll has crossed 31,000.

Asked at a routine government press briefing in Berlin whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz still believes Israel is upholding international law in the Palestinian enclave, his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit replied: "The chancellor has said he is convinced that Israel is abiding by international law, so this is not a changed position."

Israel started its war on Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas. It has since killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and pushed the territory to the brink of famine.

Germany has time and again said Israel has a right to defend itself, but has called on Israel to abide by international law, and allow more aid into the territory.

Scholz in October last year, just at the start of the conflict, had said Israel would abide by international law, and "I have no doubt about that."

Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius gave the green light for the country's air force to drop urgently needed supplies over Gaza.

The people in Gaza are lacking the most basic necessities, and we want to do our part to ensure that they get access to food and medicine, Pistorius said.

With help entering Gaza by truck far below pre-war levels, foreign governments have turned to airdrops.