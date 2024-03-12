Activists disrupt hearing in U.S. capital to demand Gaza resolution passage

Activists disrupted a hearing in the U.S. capital of Washington DC on Tuesday to demand the city pass a resolution in support of a cease-fire in Gaza.

The activists included clergy, community leaders and organizations comprising the DC for Ceasefire Now Coalition.

They urged the entry of humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages held by Israel and the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

If Washington's council passed a resolution, it would join more than 50 U.S. cities that have already adopted cease-fire resolutions.

The activists said in a statement that the council has been largely unmoved on the issue despite demands from concerned citizens, hundreds of letters sent to council members and conversations between council members and residents whose family members have been killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza.

They shouted "Cease-fire now" and carried banners that read: "DC 4 Ceasefire" and "DC Council Legacy = Genocide" inside the council building. They later were escorted from the hall where the hearing was being held.

Nee Nee Taylor, co-founder of Harriets Wildest Dreams organization, said millions of dollars go to Israel through taxes and she urged for passage of the resolution to end the killings in Gaza.

The activists plan to continue disruptions until the council passes the cease-fire resolution.