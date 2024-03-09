UN refugee agency for Palestinians ‘at risk of death,’ says agency head

A Palestinian woman who fled from Rafah town, cleans dishes outside her shelter in Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 20 February 2024. (EPA Photo)

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA could collapse due to funding cuts from some Western countries, led by the U.S., the agency head warned Saturday.

Philippe Lazzarini told Swiss broadcaster RTS that "the agency is at risk of death, it is risking dismantlement" due to it being starved for funds after a handful of its staffers were accused of involvement of attacks by Hamas. The agency has been investigating the allegations.

"What is at stake is the fate of the Palestinians today in Gaza … who are going through an absolutely unprecedented humanitarian crisis," he added.

Lazzarini said he is waiting for Catherine Colonna, head of the independent review group tasked with examining the agency's work, and a report within a few weeks.

Lazzarini expressed cautious optimism about some donors resuming funding for the agency after her report is published.

The independent review group, led by former French Foreign Minister Colonna, was established on Feb. 5 and is working with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Chr. Michelsen Institute in Norway, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

Several countries have suspended funding for the agency, which was established in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees across the Middle East. The agency said it terminated contracts with the dozen or so employees following the allegations.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by Hamas, in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

Nearly 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,500 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















