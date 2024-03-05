Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A Palestinian teen was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said Mohamed Shahada, 16, was killed by Israeli army fire near the town of Huwara, south of Nablus.

No details were provided about the circumstances of his death.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 422 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,650 others injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza amid its deadly offensive, which has killed more than 30,600 people and injured over 72,000 others since Oct. 7.























