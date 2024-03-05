Israeli army rearrests 11 Palestinians released in recent prisoner swap with Hamas

The Israeli army has rearrested 11 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank who were released in the recent prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas in November.

Amani Sarahneh from the Palestinian Prisoner Society NGO said in a statement that the last of those 11 detainees was Hanan al-Barghouthi, who was arrested on Tuesday from her Kubar village near Ramallah city in the central West Bank.

Hanan al-Barghouthi is the sister of Nael al-Barghouthi, the longest-serving Palestinian detainee in Israeli jails.

During a week-long humanitarian pause in fighting in Gaza between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, Hamas released 105 civilians held in Gaza, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners. They were released in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails.