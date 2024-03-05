Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 3 civilians

Three civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to local media.

The strike targeted a three-story house in the town of Houla, leaving three family members dead, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The attack came amid rising tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel, including intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the clashes first erupted last October. Nearly 20 Israelis have also been killed, according to Israeli figures.

















