Hezbollah says 3 members killed in Israeli drone attack

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Saturday that three of its members had been killed in an Israeli drone attack targeting a car in southern Lebanon.

"An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Naqoura Road in the Hamra area," the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

The agency added that ambulances moved to the area, without providing further details.

In a statement, Hezbollah mourned the killing of three of its fighters without providing any further information.

At least 223 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8, according to figures released by the group.

The Lebanese group also announced that it launched Saturday an attack against the military in northern Israel.

The group claimed its fighters attacked "the leadership of the newly created sector in the Liman region with an assault drone and hit the target accurately."

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.



















