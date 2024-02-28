EGYPTS AL-SISSI: RAFAH CROSSING WITH GAZA ALWAYS OPEN

News Middle East Egypt's al-Sissi: Rafah crossing with Gaza always open

“Egypt has never closed the crossing, but to be able to act in a fighting situation, we have to be cautious not to cause a problem,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi said in a statement during a televised ceremony in Cairo, referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi said on Wednesday his country has always kept open the Rafah border crossing, the only access into the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel.



"Egypt has never closed the crossing, but to be able to act in a fighting situation, we have to be cautious not to cause a problem," he said at a televised ceremony in Cairo, referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.



"From the first day, we have been very keen that the Rafah crossing becomes an avenue to deliver aid."



Al-Sissi hoped that a mediated ceasefire deal will be reached soon between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas to allow for the start of "real relief in different fields" for the people in the densely populated Gaza Strip.



Egypt, the the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, is worried about a potential mass exodus of Gazans into its territory











